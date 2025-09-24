Risotto Stuffed Bell Peppers recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Risotto Stuffed Bell Peppers

Ingredients:

4 bell peppers, halved, seeds removed

2 tbsp. olive oil

½ c. arborio rice

2-3 c. chicken broth

½ onion, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

2 corn cobs, kernels removed

1 zucchini, diced

1 tsp. salt + ½ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. butter

½ c. grated parm

2 c. marinara

½ c. panko bread crumbs

Directions

1. Add the chicken broth to a small pot over medium heat and warm to a simmer.

2. Add the olive oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add in the onion, garlic, corn, and zucchini. Cook for 4-5 minutes to soften the vegetables. Stir in the salt and pepper and then the rice. Cook for a few minutes, stirring often, to toast the rice a bit.

3. At this point you start adding the broth a ¼ cup at a time, stirring a bit until all of the broth is absorbed before adding more broth. This process should take 20 minutes or so. You do this until the rice is tender so you'll need to taste it every so often towards the end.

4. Preheat your oven to 375. Once the rice is tender, turn off the heat and stir in the butter and parmesan cheese. Set aside.

5. Pour the marinara in the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish. Fill the pepper cups with the risotto mixture evenly. Place them in the baking dish on the marinara and sprinkle on the bread crumbs.

6. Place in the oven to bake 10-15 minutes or until the breadcrumbs are toasted brown. Serve warm. Enjoy!

For more recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.