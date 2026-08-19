Rocky Mountain Power brings energy education directly to fourth-grade classrooms

If you have a child in the fourth grade, they may be learning about energy efficiency at home with Rocky Mountain Power.

Be Wattsmart, Begin at Home helps students learn key science curriculum concepts while also introducing practical ways families can use energy more efficiency at home.

In 2025 the program reached 17, 786 students in 200 schools across the state in the classrooms of 683 teachers.

The presentation includes hands-on activities that make energy concepts interactive, such as learning the difference between renewable and nonrenewable resources, exploring energy vocabulary, experimenting with circuits and completing energy-related math activities.

The students go home with a Home Energy Worksheet and a family guide. The students and their grown-up are asked to look at actions like smart thermostats, weather-stripping doors, replacing inefficient bulbs with LEDS, washing full loads and turning off electronics when not in use.

Families are guided through practical tips room by room – including kitchen, family room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, attic, utility room and outdoor areas.

If your student hasn't come home with a Family Guide, they have you covered! The Home Energy Self Audit will walk you through the same information.

Getting started is easy: turn off lights when leaving a room, keep furnace filters clean, set the water heater to 120°F if appropriate, and look for ways to seal drafts around windows and doors.

Visit WattsmartHomes.com to learn more.