Rocky Mountain Power celebrates National Drive Electric Week

This is "National Drive Electric Car Week" and Rocky Mountain Power is celebrating with an Electric Vehicle (EV) Car Show.

Allison Croghan was at their event in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

People were invited to check out the latest EV models and talk to experts on everything from the latest technology to available incentives for buying an EV.

Rocky Mountain Power customers in Utah can benefit from a subsidized rate for using the company's EV chargers.

And, you can help lower energy costs by shifting usage to off-peak hours.

You can learn more at rockymountainpower.net.