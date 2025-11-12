Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky Program is helping nonprofits reduce operating costs

The Seager Memorial Clinic has been a cornerstone of compassionate care in Ogden for decades.

The clinic provides free, easy-access, non-judgmental medical, dental, vision, mental health and pharmacy services to the underserved in the community..

It was founded by Dr. Floyd Seager in 1988 after witnessing a homeless man collapse without access to medical help.

Today more than 80 volunteers—including physicians, dentists, pharmacists, and front-desk staff—donate their time monthly to keep the clinic running.

In October, 2025, they were able to move to a newer, bigger building at 539 E. 24th Street in Ogden.

The new center is 7,000 square feet, nearly 10 times larger than the previous 750-square-foot space in the Ogden Rescue Mission basement.

The new facility is modern, welcoming, and equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Every year, an average of 2,700 patients visit the clinic and this expansion will allow Seager Clinic to increase that number.

Thanks to Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky Program, the clinic now operates with a 65-panel solar array and battery system, reducing energy costs and reinvesting savings into patient care.

The Blue Sky Program enables customers to support renewable energy by purchasing 100-kilowatt-hour blocks of renewable power from wind and solar sources across the Western U.S. Over 70,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers participated in this program

Blue Sky funds community-based renewable energy projects, like the Seager Clinic, helping nonprofits reduce operating costs and reinvest savings into mission-critical services.

For more information visit Wattsmart.com or Rockymountainpower.net.