Salsa Queen is all about celebrating "Day of the Dead"

Salsa Queen recipes for Día de los Muertos
Salsa Queen talks about Day of the Dead and the traditional food she loves to serve for the celebrations.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Nov 02, 2022
Salsa Queen says Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos is one of her very favorite times to cook with her homemade salsas.

It's a celebration of life and death. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated all over with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons).

Salsa Queen joined us in the kitchen with some of her favorite holiday recipes. Those include traditional bread and mole sauce.

Her salsas products have bold, authentic flavors with NO preservatives or fillers.

You will find only the highest quality ingredients in the fresh, gourmet salsas and dips, providing you with the most amazing flavors and experiences.

You can learn more and get more recipes at salsaqueen.com.

