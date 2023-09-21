Salt Lake City is hosting one of the biggest conventions of the year - FanX

FanX Salt Lake Comic & Pop Culture Convention is one of the biggest conventions of the year and this is the 10th year anniversary!

It's happening September 21-23, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Jenny was there as the doors opened to the public Thursday and visited with stars on Celebrity Row.

She talked with actor Quinton Aaron who starred in "The Blind Side". He's at the convention to talk about the movie and his new music that he's just released. His single "Lead With Love" is out now.

Jenny also talked with voice actor Sarah Natochenny. She's best known for voicing Ash Ketchum in Pokémon. She's now working on a film loosing based a film based on her last 20 years in show business.

Dan Farr also joined Jenny, he created the convention 10 years ago.

You can learn more at fanxsaltlake.com.

