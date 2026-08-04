Salt Lake City Mission has served the community for decades and this time of year the focus is back-to-school

The Salt Lake City Mission has served the Salt Lake community for 35 years through programs like a food pantry, clothing pantry, a rehabilitation program and a Sunday church service.

Pastor Shawn Clay says they are focused right now on helping families get their children the necessities to go back to school.

If you can help, the most-needed items are:



Backpacks

Pencils

Pens

Spiral Notebooks

Sharpeners

Highlighters

Crayons

Markers

Erasers

3-Ring Binders

Folders

Elmer's Glue

Rulers

Scissors

Calculators

Donations can be dropped off at 1151 South Redwood Road, #106 in Salt Lake City.

They are doing a giveaway on Saturday, August 8, 2026 from 12pm-3pm at Jordan Park's East Pavilion in Salt Lake City.

For more information please visit saltlakecitymission.org.