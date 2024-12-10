Salt Lake City Mission is providing all the items you need to prepare a Christmas meal at home

Salt Lake City Mission helps people all year round, but the need is especially great during the holidays.

Pastor Shawn Clay, Executive Director of Salt Lake City Mission, joined Jenny Hardman to tell about a special holiday food box giveaway.

It will include all the items you need to prepare a Christmas meal at home, so it's a great opportunity for financially-strapped families.

Pastor Clay says no ID is required and the giveaway does not count as part of your monthly allotment if you're already a food pantry client.

The food box giveaway is on Friday, December 20, 2024 from 11am-2pm (or while supplies last) at Salt Lake City Mission, 1151 South Redwood Road #106, Salt Lake City.

Curb-side pickup is available.

If you need some help or would like more information please call 801-355-6310 or visit saltlakecitymission.org.