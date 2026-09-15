Salt Lake City parents have a new option for keeping their children active, learning and off screens.

HAWKs (Hiking Adventures With Kids) are outdoor day camps, and after-school programs that have just come to Utah after being in California, North Carolina, and Idaho.

Every day is a new adventure in a new place. Field Operation Manager, Natalee Good, says they don't have a building. Instead they head to a different trail, park or canyon around Cottonwood Heights, Sandy and Draper each day.

Kids hike, play games, build with natural materials and follow whatever catches their attention and is always screen-free and hands-on.

Natalee says safety is built into everything they do. No more than seven kids are allowed per educator and there will be at least two educators with every group.

All educators are background checked and certified in Wilderness First Aid, CPR, and EpiPen administration. Every location is scouted and approved before kids ever set foot there.

Natalee says, "We go out rain, snow, or shine. Weather is part of the adventure. We choose locations that fit the conditions, and if it's not safe, we move to pre-planned indoor spots like nature centers and makerspaces."

Kids learn to take care of the places they explore as HAWKs is a a proud Leave No Trace partner. Before anyone hits the trail, kids learn how to move safely through wild places and leave nothing behind.

Schools and PTAs can also bring HAWKs in for after school enrichment, field trips, and day-off camps.

Fall break and holiday camps are open for registration now at hawkskids.com and you can follow them on Instagram and Facebook for more information.