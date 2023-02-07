Salt Lake Community College celebrating 75 years!

Salt Lake Community College has prepared students to enhance our state over the last 75 years, so they're celebrating with a 24-hour Giving Day donation drive.

Former S.L.C.C. student, Tashelle Wright, join FOX13's 'The PLACE' to talk about his experience at the college.

Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest 2-year college. Nearly 50% of SLCC students are the first in their families to attend college with the most diverse student body of any higher education institution state-wide.

Giving Day is Thursday, Feb. 16 where people and businesses are encouraged to donate to help students achieve their goals at the college.

They have 24 hours to raise $500,000 with 100% of donations going to support students.

Help them reach their goal by donating online!