Salt Lake Foodie takes us on a road trip for part of this week's foodie findings.

Salt Lake Foodie tries out "Silverside Deli" in Sugar House and "The Pub Spirits + Craft Kitchen" in Cedar City.
Silverside Deli - Sugar House
Chicken Cesar wrap
Fried chicken, pickled red onions, romaine, parm, crispy onions, Caesar dressing
Curry chicken salad wrap
Yellow curry chicken salad, pickled cranberries, celery, red onion, cucumber, romaine, toasted coconut and almond dukkah
Frito pie
Beef bacon and black bean chili, pickle de gallo, cheddar cheese, crema, honey bbq Fritos
The Pub Spirits + Craft Kitchen - Cedar City
Roasted Goat Cheese Creamy roasted goat cheese blended with sweet & tangy Peppedew peppers. Served warm with pita bread.
Bob's Your Uncle A British phrase meaning "and there you have it". Penne with chicken, garlic cream sauce, Parmesan, herbs, house tomato-green chile mix & balsamic glaze.
16oz Ribeye Certified Angus Beef ribeye, cooked to your liking & finished with house chimichurri.
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.