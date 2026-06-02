Salt Lake Foodie takes us on a road trip for part of this week's foodie findings.

Salt Lake Foodie tries out "Silverside Deli" in Sugar House and "The Pub Spirits + Craft Kitchen" in Cedar City.

Silverside Deli - Sugar House

Chicken Cesar wrap

Fried chicken, pickled red onions, romaine, parm, crispy onions, Caesar dressing

Curry chicken salad wrap

Yellow curry chicken salad, pickled cranberries, celery, red onion, cucumber, romaine, toasted coconut and almond dukkah

Frito pie

Beef bacon and black bean chili, pickle de gallo, cheddar cheese, crema, honey bbq Fritos

The Pub Spirits + Craft Kitchen - Cedar City

Roasted Goat Cheese Creamy roasted goat cheese blended with sweet & tangy Peppedew peppers. Served warm with pita bread.

Bob's Your Uncle A British phrase meaning "and there you have it". Penne with chicken, garlic cream sauce, Parmesan, herbs, house tomato-green chile mix & balsamic glaze.

16oz Ribeye Certified Angus Beef ribeye, cooked to your liking & finished with house chimichurri.

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