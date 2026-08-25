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Salt Lake Foodie tries out two new spots in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Tasty Tuesday
Here are this week's foodie findings.
Tasty Tuesday
Posted

On Tuesdays we talk food! Salt Lake Foodie gives us recommendations for new spots to try each and every week.

This week he starts with Scelto in Sandy where these are his menu faves:

  • Eggs Italiano: Crispy Polenta Rossa Cake, Pepperonata, 2 Fried Eggs, Fonduta, Rosemary Hot Honey
  • Eggs in Sunday Gravy: Braised Short Rib, Italian Sausage, Pancetta, Ricotta, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Focaccia
  • Tiramisu French Toast: Cold Brew Custard, Whipped Mascarpone, Cocoa Powder

Then it's off to West Valley City for Catrachos items:

  • Birria Omelette
  • Mango Breakfast Smoothies
  • Croffle

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

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