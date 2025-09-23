Salt Lake Foodie visits "UT Craft Ramen" and "ValSof Bakery" in today's Tasty Tuesday

Every week, Salt Lake Foodie takes us to two new spots to try and this week his stops are at "UT Craft Ramen" and "ValSof Bakery".

At UT Craft Ramen, located in Sandy, he recommends:

UT Black (Black Garlic Oil) Pork Chashu 2 pcs, Bean Sprouts,

Black Mushrooms, Seasoned Egg,

Shredded Green Onions, Corn,

Seasoned Bamboo Shoots, Black Garic Oil

Handmade Pork Gyoza (Pan-fried Dumplings)

Minced Pork, Cabbage, Chives, Garlic, Ginger

UT Red (Spicy Oil) Pork Chashu 2 pcs, Bean Sprouts,

Black Mushrooms, Seasoned Egg,

Shredded Green Onions, Corn,

Seasoned Bamboo Shoots, UT Spicy Oil

Then, at ValSof Bakery with locations in Sandy and Murray, he recommends:

Guava bread ring

Croissant de Chocolate

Migao - savory Colombian breakfast hot chocolate with bread, cheese, and crackers

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.

