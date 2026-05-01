Salt & Seek tries food in real time and gives real reactions, good or bad

Salt & Seek's very first review started with a couple of "foodies" just going to lunch and saying "let's film us eating this in the car and see what happens".

Those "foodies", Alex Urban and Casey Wright, say they wanted to try the food in real time, and give real reactions, good or bad.

That first video got more than 300,000 views and now they've had millions of views across social media.

They say the best part as been seeing the impact. They say restaurants have sold out for weeks after a video, extended their hours to keep up with business and some have even had to hire more staff.

Starting in May, Salt & Seek are launching a Dining Experience, teaming up with their favorite restaurants to create special, limited dinners.

You can learn more at saltlakeseek.com.