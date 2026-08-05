SameDay Heating & Air is proud to support Utah families through the Back-to-School Blitz

At FOX 13, we believe every child deserves to start the school year with confidence. That's why we're teaming up with Granite Credit Union and SameDay Heating & Air, Plumbing & Electrical for our fourth annual Back-to-School Blitz.

Ben Sprehn, with SameDay Heating & Air, says they are proud to support families beyond the services they provide in Utah homes.

At SameDay, the mission is to keep life moving. That doesn't just mean restoring comfort at home. It also means helping communities thrive.

This Back-to-School Blitz will help remove a barrier for local families and give students the confidence to start the school year ready to learn.

How You Can Help

Donate school supplies throughout August at any Salt Lake County Granite Credit Union branch.

Make a secure online donation using the form above.

Text "SCHOOLSUPPLIES" to 50155 to make a tax-deductible donation.

Every donation helps provide essential school supplies to students across the Wasatch Front.

Join Us on Augsut 13

Stop by and see the FOX 13 team on Thursday, August 13, as we collect school supplies throughout the day at:

Walmart:11328 S. Jordan Gateway South Jordan, UT

Bring a donation, say hello, and help us fill the bins for local students!

Most-Needed School Supplies

Utah teachers tell us these items make the biggest difference:

Backpacks & lunchboxes

Pencils, erasers & sharpeners

Notebooks, paper & folders

Crayons, markers & highlighters

Scissors, glue sticks & rulers

Binders & index cards

Pencil cases & calculators

Water bottles, tissues & hand sanitizer

Sticky notes & dry erase markers

Every donation helps a child walk into the classroom prepared, confident, and ready to learn.