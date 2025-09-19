San Diego is offering great discounts for families to visit this fall

You may think vacation season is behind us but our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, says this is a great time of year to visit San Diego!

Emily joined us from the Birch Aquarium at Scripps where they are constantly enhancing their exhibits. And, by the way, she says it's the only place on the west coast to see little blue penguins.

The Aquarium isn't the only place in San Diego that's kid-friendly. In fact, Emily says one in five travelers to the area come with children.

Right now is a great time to visit San Diego, because there are some great values including at the Birch Aquarium where a child gets in free with an adult paid admission.

Other attractions have great deals too including the San Diego Zoo, Seaworld San Diego as well as tours and museums.

If you do want to make it an adult getaway, there are a lot of attractions for that too including the Gaslamp Quarter where there's shopping, dining, nightlife and sporting events.

The Travel Mom is teaming up with the Birch Aquarium and the Catamaran Resort Hotel for a giveaway, visit her social media @thetravelmom to learn more.

To get started planning your fall vacation go to visitsandiego.com.