Sandy's brand new Pinkbox Doughnuts is like nothing you've seen before

Known nationwide for its bold pink branding, immersive shop design, and wildly creative doughnut flavors, Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening a new store like you've never seen before from the brand.

The Sandy location will have an arcade or Pinkycade.

That means the location is extra-immersive and entertaining that blends fresh doughnuts with claw machines and other fun games so guests of all ages can stay longer and come back more often.

It also makes the space ideal for birthday parties and other celebrations.

Pinkbox is opening at 10235 State Street in Sandy on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Festivities start at 9am and include:

Doughnut eating contests for kids and adults

Free limited-edition t-shirt with purchase of ½ dozen doughnuts while supplies last

Family-friendly entertainment—including balloon art, face painting, meet-and-greets with Pinky, the brand's larger-than-life mascot, and Pinkbox Doughnuts' famous doughnut-eating contests for both kids and adults.

Raffles & giveaways

3 lucky winners who find a pink ticket in their doughnut will win free doughnuts for the year

DJ

This location is open 7 days a week: 5 am to 11 pm, Sun-Thurs and 5 am to Midnight on Fri. and Sat. to satisfy late-night cravings

There's even a drive-thru!

You can find more information at pinkboxdoughnuts.com.