Santa Claus makes special visit to NICU babies at Lone Peak Hospital

DRAPER, Utah – The night before Christmas – with just enough time to get back to the North Pole before making his annual trip around the globe – Santa and Mrs. Claus made an extra special trip to MountainStar Healthcare’s Lone Peak Hospital to spread some much-deserved holiday cheer to some of the world’s most adorable patients.

“Santa's all about joy. That's the whole point of Santa – bringing love and joy to children, adults, families, everyone,” Mrs. Claus told FOX13 News. “Even though this can be a stressful time for their parents, when their babies are in the NICU, it's still a precious moment in their lives. They’re loved and cared about. We love them and we care about them.”

FOX13’s The PLACE was given a behind-the-scenes, exclusive look at Santa’s visit to Lone Peak Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and captured some of the greatest peace on earth – beautiful newborn babies. Thanks to the City of Draper Fire Department, Santa and Mrs. Claus traveled in style to the MountainStar Healthcare facility in Draper.

“It’s humbling to be here,” Santa told FOX13. “At first, what we saw brought tears to my eyes.”

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Lone Peak Hospital provides critical care to newborns who are ill or premature. Many factors may lead to a newborn being admitted to the NICU, including low birth weight or complications during delivery. The NICU staff works closely with parents to develop an individualized treatment plan for their newborn.

Santa and Mrs. Claus visited the little Utahns, each dressed in their own tiny Christmas outfit.

Baby Brooks

When they arrived at little Brooks’ room, his mom, Emilee Ross, and his grandma had dressed him up in a Santa suit – matching Father Christmas himself.

“It looks like I've got competition here,” Santa exclaimed. “Twinning with Santa!”

Ross said it’s been difficult, but the support from her family and Lone Peak Hospital has been invaluable.

“I think for the first 24 hours I was in shock,” Emilee said. “It’s hard to leave every day without your baby.”

The young, first-time mother said Brooks was born five weeks early, but he’s gotten stronger every day. “I did get to hold him right when he came out,” she said. “I got to hold him for about 60 seconds before he was whisked away to the warmer.”

Her message to other parents going through this situation is to stay strong. “They’re in the best place, and they are doing what they need to do to stay healthy,” she said.

The visit from Santa was the boost that she and other NICU families needed. “It reminded me of what Christmas is all about and that’s family,” she said. “I’ve just totally forgotten myself during the holidays; it’s just a different experience. All I want is my baby home.”

For the Ross family, that Christmas wish came true… early. Baby Brooks graduated from the Lone Peak Hospital NICU and will celebrate his first Christmas at home. He left the hospital wearing a miniature cap and gown – the first of many graduations – after all that hard work, growing and getting stronger, paid off.

“It’s been really special,” Emilee said, crying.

Baby Colter

Dressed as a gingerbread man Christmas “cookie” to greet Santa, Baby Colter definitely made Santa’s nice list this year. First baby to parents, Jaimie and Guy Bolduc, Colter’s due date was Christmas Day. Instead, he had other plans.

“It was a surprise. It was all, it all happened really quickly, really fast,” new mom, Jaimie said. “Of course nobody wants to be in the NICU.”

Colter was born early on November 11 at only 33 weeks and just a few days gestation.

“It could have gone pretty bad, pretty quick, but the nurses and doctors here were all so amazing,” new dad, Guy, added. “It’s hard to not bring him home every day. But, it’s also nice to know that he’s getting the best care possible.”

“It was so fun to see Santa and Mrs. Claus come in and see Colter and check on him,” Jaimie said, smiling.

Mrs. Claus had specific instructions for the little guy: “The most important thing is getting that good sleep and eating well. Your only job right now is to sleep and eat,” she told Baby Colter. “And to be cute. You’ve got that down!”

Together, Mr. and Mrs. Claus expressed their confidence in Colter’s care.

“The hope that is given because of the nurses and the doctors, and all the people and the technicians who are helping these little newborns… they’re all so dedicated and so good at their jobs so they're all in good hands,” they said.

Just like his NICU friend, Brooks, Baby Colter also made it home in time for Christmas.

“We’re praying for all these NICU babies to do well and get the strength they need. We’re also praying for their parents, too. They need strength too,” Mrs. Claus added.

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) across the Wasatch Front

MountainStar Healthcare prides itself on treating the tiniest of patients, newborn babies, with exceptional intensive care in their high-quality NICUs. Healthcare colleagues understand that every child's health is every parent’s top priority—and it's theirs too. With MountainStar’s highly-trained neonatologists who are well-equipped with advanced technology, newborn patients are in skilled hands.

Neonatologists are doctors who specialize in caring for infants who are born too early or with medical complications. In addition to neonatologists, MountainStar’s NICUs are staffed with nurses who monitor these infants 24/7. In fact, a strong bond often develops between the NICU clinical teams, new mothers and their babies.

NICUs range from Level I to Level IV, based on various factors, such as the age of babies treated, to the training and outreach offered. MountainStar Healthcare hospitals that offer these specialized infant units include:

· Lone Peak Hospital—Level III NICU

· St. Mark's Hospital—Level III NICU

· Ogden Regional Medical Center—Level III NICU

· Timpanogos Regional Hospital—Level III NICU

· Mountain View Hospital - Level II NICU

· Lakeview Hospital—Level II NICU

