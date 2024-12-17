Santa & Mrs. Claus visit babies & parents in Draper hospital's NICU

DRAPER, Utah — As a part of our series, FOX 13’s 12 Days of Holiday Cheer, we traveled to MountainStar’s Lone Peak Hospital where Santa visited some babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

With all the nurses and doctors working hard around the clock and parents being worried about their new bundles of joy, Santa brought some much-needed comfort to them.

So to tell their beautiful tale, I wrote our story in the style of The Night Before Christmas, and I hope you enjoy!

‘Twas was the week before Christmas, and up at the North Pole,

Santa noticed his list was getting quite full.

Checking his schedule, he said, “I'll make time for this,”

As he gathered the reindeer with bliss.

So he hopped on his sleigh and then to a fire truck to see

Arriving at Lone Peak Hospital to find who they could be.

“What do you want for Christmas?” he explained warmly to a child.

To see him in person for them was really quite wild.

But Santa was on a mission to find

The source of those added to his list for being kind.

Greeting everyone and exploring the hospital with a smile.

He found who he was looking for, adorned in Christmas style.

Newborn babies in the NICU, wearing all red and white.

It was enough Christmas spirit for Santa's midnight flight.

“It almost brings tears to your eyes, because it's so precious to see,”

He told us with glee.

Each one personally added to the nice list for this holiday tradition,

As these little ones were good all around. No need to audition!

But there were others added to the nice list too,

In the last few weeks, their babies in queue.

The mothers and fathers who delivered their newborn bundles of joy,

Will also be on the nice list alongside their new girl or boy.

Having your newborn in the NICU is a hard time for all,

But these parents are strong with this great curveball.

Parents like Kimberlee and her new little boy, Houston,

Have had a difficult time caring for this new Utahn.

“It was probably the scariest thing I've had to do having Houston at 33 weeks. We're really proud of him, and seen a lot of miracles within the last week and a half. He is a little fighter,”

Kimberlee told us, and no doubt he makes the holiday a lot brighter.

The visit from the Kringles meant quite a ton

To these mothers alongside the new daughter or son.

"Just nice to feel a grandparent kind of presence,”

Said Kimberlee, because for her, Houston is the best kind of present.

But it was the health care workers that truly deserved the loudest cheer.

“I’m grateful for them,” Kimberlee said, “and all of the nurses here.”

In order to make Christmas happen, Santa had to get back.

To be here, making sure to have his sleigh filled with his big present sack.

And I heard him exclaim as he left our interview for his flight,

Merry Christmas to all, especially these newborns, and to all a good night.