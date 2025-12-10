Save money with energy-efficient upgrades to your home with Wattsmart

The federal tax credit for the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit 25C is going away the end of 2025 but Wattsmart is here to stay!

Wattsmart programs are available to provide energy savings available to you, year-round for your home.

Wattsmart® Homes savings remain strong going into the new year.

• Reliable rebates will continue on a wide range of energy-saving home improvements.

• Although the federal 25C Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit ends in 2025, Wattsmart Homes savings will continue.

• Rocky Mountain Power is committed to empowering customers with ongoing energy-efficiency support.

Energy-efficient upgrades provide:



Cost savings

Healthier indoor air

Improved comfort

Better environmental quality for the community

Continued rebates help ensure safe, reliable power for you and your neighbors. Count on Wattsmart rebates to power your possibilities in 2026.

Additionally it’s wintertime and they have some great maintenance tips and reminders to get you through the holidays and cold:

• Use LED holiday lights.

• Seal ducts using duct tape or mastic.

• Upgrade to smart thermostats.

• Reverse ceiling fans to rotate clockwise and push warm air down.

• Consider installing a heat pump to both heat and cool your home.

• Get an engine block heater controller.

Click here to learn more.

