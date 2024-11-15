Savor an elegant Thanksgiving feast like no other at Goldener Hirsch

More than a dozen members of the Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) are open for Thanksgiving this year!

One of them is Goldener Hirsch, located mid-mountain in Deer Valley, designed in the spirit of an Austrian ski chalet.

Jenny Hardman talked with Executive Chef Senthil about his luxurious twists to the modern classics that will be on the menu on Thanksgiving.

The buffet-style feast will feature elevated Thanksgiving classics like herb-infused turkey with cranberry compote, peach-bread stuffing, smoked prime rib with a rosemary au jus, butternut squash soup with a cardamom bun and more.

Chef Senthil says there will also be breakfast stations, a huge seafood display as well as a fondue station (a Goldener Hirsch classic) and a chocolate fountain!

The menu will also feature Bavarian-inspired dishes as a nod to the Austrian spirit of Goldener Hirsch, such as a pretzel station with pretzel twists served with apple mostarda and onion horseradish dip,

There are four available seating times on Thanksgiving Day: 11:00am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm and 6:30pm, all hosted in The Edelweiss Ballroom, which is decked out for the holidays.

For more information please visit: aubergereresorts.com/goldenhirsch and for more restaurants open for dine-in or take-out on Thanksgiving, go to parkcityrestaurants.com.

