See a re-creation of the first printing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4

The Colonial Heritage Festival is the largest living-history celebration of our nation's founding west of the original 13 colonies.

An entire colonial village is set up complete with a bakehouse, printing house, blacksmith, chocolate maker, potter, cooper (bucket maker), chandler (candle maker), book binder, gunsmith, hatter, paper maker, tinsmith, broom maker, silhouette cutter, wood worker, silver smith, leather worker, rope maker, horn maker, Luthier (fiddle maker) basket maker and much more.

There are also military exhibits including from the Continental Army and British Army plus canon and musket demonstrations, sword demonstrations, military surgeon, spying activities, and even new enlistments for children to drill and march with the forces.

Many of the activities are hands-on and you can meet the founders of the nation.

One of the special events is the re-creation of the first printing of the Declaration of Independence.

From 8pm on July 4 through 2am on July 5 they will re-print the original 200 copies of the Declaration of Independence - exactly 250 years from the original printing.

The Colonial Heritage festival is July 2-4, 2026 at Scera Park, 600 South State Street in Orem.

The event is free to enter, though all donations are gratefully accepted. The festival is put on entirely by volunteers.

You can find more information at festival.colonialheritage.org.