See all your favorite Hot Wheels trucks in person this weekend as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire is returns to town bigger and better than ever.

The tour that lit up last year promises even more flames, more glow and more high-octane action.

Get ready to cheer on your favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, HW 5-Alarm, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot and Skelesaurus, plus the all-new Rhinomite, making its live debut this season.

You'll be on the edge-of-your seats with the trucks' stunts.. and that's not all. There's also a transforming robot and the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

There's also a Pre-Show Party that gets you right on the floor next to the trucks and the drivers and an Exclusive Backstage VIP Experience available too.

You can get all the information at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.