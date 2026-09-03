See an award-winning film "A Place Among the Dead" at this year's ZepFest

The feature film, "A Place Among the Dead" is being screened at "ZepFest", the Zepstone Film and Music Festival.

Juliet Landau stars in the film, as well as acted as the director, producer, and writer. You will recognize her from "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" where she portrayed Drusilla.

She's also starred in many other iconic Hollywood roles.

Deverill Weekes as photographed some of Hollywood's biggest stars and also worked on "A Place Among the Dead" as director, producer, writer, cinematographer and stills photographer.

The cast of the film includes Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen and Best-Selling author Anne Rice, which is the only time she ever acted in a movie.

In addition to screening the film on Friday, September 4, 2026 at The Murray Theater, you can take part in a Q&A that follows.

They will also be doing workshops, masterclasses and panels Thursday through Saturday at ZepFest.

Two of these include a Saturday morning masterclass where Juliet will share from her wealth of experience as an actress, writer, director and guide attendees to liberate their best work. Includes Q & A, tips & pointers, exercises, and working with volunteers.

Also on Saturday, Deverill will be conducting a masterclass called THROUGH THE LENS, where he will project his work, and view attendees' work. Includes Q & A, tips & pointers and provide work leads.

To see the full schedule and get your tickets, please visit zepfestofficial.org.

