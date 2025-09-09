See for miles at the Dead Horse Point Overlook Trail

Our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE takes us to Dead Horse Point State Park just a few miles away from Moab.

The Dead Horse Point Overlook Trail is the main attraction of Dead Horse Point State Park.

The views are breathtaking, you can see the Colorado River and canyon country 2,000 feet below.

The Park has mountain bike and hiking trails all around, and they each provide different views and experiences.

Dead Horse Point State Park hosts weekly activities including star parties, it's a great place to view the Milky Way.

You can camp at one of the two campgrounds in the park. They offer tent and RV parking.

Or, if you're more of a "glamper", they have luxurious Yurts.

Of course, get all your gear at a Lifetime Store to help you make your trip fun and safe.

