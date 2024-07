When the pioneers settled in Utah in the 1800s one of the most important jobs in the town was the blacksmith.

At This Is The Place Heritage Park you can interact with the artisans and tradesmen see how pioneer blacksmiths made and repaired farm equipment and tools.

Jenny Hardman got up close to see how forks, spoons, locks, and so much more were made.

You can purchase these handmade items in the shop at This Is The Place Heritage Park.

For more information go to thisistheplace.org.