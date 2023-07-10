See how the pioneers lived and worked at This is the Place

As Pioneer Day approaches, This is the Place is a great place to visit to learn how the pioneers lived and worked when they first came to the Salt Lake Valley.

Visitors can interact with artisans and tradesmen as see them working in their shops.

Each artisan has learned their craft, many of which are dying arts. That includes the Leather Maker, Diamond Jim.

Jenny checked out his shop and got a first-hand look at how they make everything from belts to horse harnesses to jewelry.

And, every kid who stops by gets a small square of leather to give leather making a try.

For more information, please visit: thisistheplace.org.