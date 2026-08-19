See products from Honu's brand new "Comfort" line

Honu wants to help workout gear be comfortable whether you're at the gym, playing golf or grocery shopping.

The Utah-based company makes premium quality clothing without the premium price tag.

New this fall, they have a "Comfort" line out which has joggers, hoodies, and crewneck sweaters as well as shorts that have 1/4 zippers and full zippers per customers' requests.

They also have the high-in-demand polo shirts back in stock as well as new sports bras in two styles that go with their leggings.

You can visit their store front in Pleasant Grove, or visit honuwear.com and use code "theplace" to get15 percent off your online order until Sunday, August 23, 2026.

Be sure to follow them on @honu.wear on Instagram and email sales@honupromo.com for custom apparel needs.

