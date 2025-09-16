See the new menu items at Hash Kitchen for #GIRLBRUNCH

Hash Kitchen was founded in 2015 in Arizona and is known for its over-the-top brunch experience, including the original and biggest build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar, resulting in those over-the-top Bloody Marys precariously stacked with various food.

Now they're offering up new menu items for #GIRLBRUNCH including Caesar salad fries and a dirty martini!

There are also "Benedicts" on menu:

The Side Chick - Biscuits, crispy hot honey chicken wings, hollandaise, hot honey drizzle, crispy chives, smashed potatoes.

The Brunchito- served chimichanga style flour tortilla, bacon, charro beans, crispy potatoes, cheddar cheese, green Chile Hollandaise, cream, escabeche, queso fresco, cilantro.

Plus pancakes like Boston Cream, Strawberry Matcha, Lemon Ricotta, and Fruity Pebbles.

There are also power movies you can make with their steel cut oats and power bowls.

Hash Kitchen is located in Salt Lake City at 1313 S. Foothill Drive.

Get more information at hashkitchen.com.