September 25 is 9.25, and this year it's also "9 To 5 Day", paying tribute to Dolly Parton

You can pay tribute to the late country music star at a "Night of 1,000 Dollys" on 9.25, which this year is known as "9 To 5 Day".

Station Park in Farmington is planning an entire evening dedicated to Dolly Parton, who passed away in August.

The event opens with a live "Coat of Many Colors" musical tribute performance by Jason CoZmo, a Salt Lake City-based entertainer who has portrayed Dolly for decades.

That performance is followed by a Meet & Greet, photo ops, a Dolly look-a-like Contest and a DJ dance party.

The night ends with an outdoor screening of the film "9 to 5".

It's all happening at Fountain Square from 6-10pm

You can find all the information at shopstationpark.com/events.