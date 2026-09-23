September is Suicide Prevention Month, and suicide is always preventable

Live On Utah is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing our culture around suicide and mental health.

September is Suicide Prevention Month, to remind everyone that suicide is preventable.

Benee Larsen, Suicide Prevention Coordinator with NAMI Utah, says many people will have thoughts of suicide at some point in their lives and most go on to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

There is hope, and with help you can feel better again.

But, the topic of suicide is still largely met with silence and shame.

We need to change this narrative because Utah has one of the highest rates of suicide in the United States.

More than 675 Utahns died by suicide in 2024.

Warning sings include noticing something is "off" with someone. Ask them if they are OK. It shows you are noticing them and care.

Listen to what people are saying. Do they sound hopeless and in despair?

Pay attention when someone changes their social habits or talks about feeling lonely.

You may also notice behavior or personality changes and people may start to give away belongings.

You can find more warning signs at liveonutah.org/warning-signs.

Liveonutah.org has short, five minute suicide prevention lessons, called The Playbook in English or Spanish and one for the military.

It will help you if someone you know is struggling. Here are some other do's and dont's:

Do:

● Ask directly if they are thinking of suicide. Asking does not cause a person to act on those thoughts.

● Be available, listen with empathy, and offer hope.

● Check in regularly.

● Build a safety net of trusted friends, family members, trusted neighbors, and professionals like a therapist who can help provide support and intervene if someone feels unsafe. Make sure they're aware of what's going on.

● Offer to help the person safely store firearms, medications, and other substances (such as alcohol) until they are able to get help. Help them to be in a better place emotionally until the crisis is resolved.

● Get help from professionals specializing in mental health or crisis interventions.

● Call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for help, support, and resources.

● Take the free Live On Playbook online, YouTube, or Instagram. There's also a playbook in Spanish and one for Veterans and military members.

Do not:

● Rush to judgment.

● Act shocked or offended if someone tells you they are thinking about suicide. This could distance someone further.

● Swear to secrecy. This limits resources that could help.

You can learn more at liveonutah.org, on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and remember call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.