Set sail at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium for Halloween on the High Seas

You don't always have to wait until it's dark to celebrate Halloween.

Halloween on the High Seas is a daytime event on select days at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

Jenny Hardman was there to talk with some of the marauders and mermaids you can meet as well!

She saw a pulverized pumpkin she named Colby get destroyed in the Pumpkin Smasher on the plaza.

Kids of all ages can search for items from Captain Wobbegong's shipwreck throughout the aquarium and they interact from animals in their spooky-fied habitats.

Halloween on the High Seas culminates in a special Frights Under Lights outdoor festival on Friday, October 27 with trick-or-treat tables, food trucks, stomp lights, a dance party, and a special Halloween-themed EECO light show.

EVENT DATES:

• Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays through 10/30

• 12 PM – 6 PM

• Frights Under Lights: Friday, 10/27, at 6:30 - 10 PM

For more information visit: livingplanetaquarium.org.

