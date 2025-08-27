"Sharing Aloha" takes movie-goers behind the scenes of the Polynesian Cultural Center

"Sharing Aloha" is opening in theaters on August 29, 2025, just in time for Labor Day Weekend movie-goers.

It's a feature-length documentary that takes audiences behind the scenes of the Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawaii, and shows the lives of the students who perform there nightly while studying at BYU-Hawaii.

The film follows several students on stage, and also as they return home to islands from Tonga to Samoa and all across the Pacific Rim.

It debuted to a limited audience at the Zions Indie Film Fest and got rave reviews, with some in the audience saying it made them laugh and cry!

You can find more information and get show times at sharingalohathemovie.com.