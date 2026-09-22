Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potatoes & Broccoli

Serves: 4–5

Prep: 10 minutes | Cook: 35–40 minutes

Ingredients

1½–2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2 large sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 large onion, cut into wedges

1 large head broccoli, cut into florets

2–3 tbsp olive oil

Your favorite seasoning blend — garlic powder, paprika, Italian seasoning, salt & pepper all work great

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment or foil for easy cleanup.

2. Add the sweet potatoes and onion to the pan. Toss with about 1 tbsp olive oil and seasoning, then roast for 15 minutes.

3. Add the chicken thighs and broccoli. Drizzle everything with the remaining olive oil and season generously.

4. Roast for another 20–25 minutes, until the chicken reaches 165°F and the sweet potatoes are tender.

5. Serve straight from the sheet pan — or let everyone build their own bowl with chicken, roasted veggies and a little extra seasoning or sauce.

