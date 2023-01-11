SheFly Pants Help You Answer Nature's Call When in Nature

Outdoor Retailer is back at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

Jenny checked it out and talked to some of the companies showing off their outdoor gear.

She talked with Georgia Grace from SheFly. SheFly are pants with a patented zipper design that allows you to answer nature's call outside.

She created the pants because of her experience having to hike away from the group to find a private place to take care of business.

Georgia says in addition to the regular zipper, there is a second zipper that you can only unzip as far as you need to.

You can learn more at sheflyapparel.com.