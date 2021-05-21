Show some love to your favorite Utah charity when you buy a new car from Mark Miller Subaru

Now is the time to show some love to your favorite Utah charity. Mark Miller Subaru is making it simple to do with their 13th annual Do Good Feel Good Event during the month of May.

For every car sold during May, Mark Miller Subaru will donate $75 to the Love Promise charity partner of the customer choice.

This year's Love Promise charity partners are: Summit Land Conservancy, Street Dawg Crew of Utah, Fit To Recover, The Malinois Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, Discovery Gateway, and Westminster College—Office of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

Since 2010, Mark Miller Subaru has donated more than $2.6 million to support the local community and amazing nonprofits.

You can help your favorite Love Promise charity partner with $1,500.00 by voting for them during the Facebook voting contest. The partner with the most votes at the end of the month wins. Visit the Mark Miller Subaru Facebook Page for details.

Mark Miller Subaru is giving away a 3-year lease on a new 2021 Subaru Impreza during the Do Good Feel Good event, including a $1,500 Mark Miller Design credit to help the winner customize their new Impreza.

Visit markmillersubaru.com for details on the Impreza giveaway and other Do Good Feel Good activities.