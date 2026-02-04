Show your best friend some love during this month of love at Dogtopia

February is all about loving your pup at Dogtopia. They offer boarding, daycare, spa services and training.

Jenny Hardman talked with Myhriah Young, Dogtopia Area Marketing Manager, at the Holladay location about how you can show your dog love in three distinct ways.

1. Love = Routine & Consistency

Dogs thrive on routine — it makes them feel secure.

Simple things like consistent feeding times, walks, play, and bedtime routines make a huge difference in behavior.

When dogs know what to expect, they're calmer, happier, and easier to live with.

2. Love Shows Up Through Training & Communication

Training isn't about perfection — it's about communication.

Basic skills like sit, stay, recall, and polite greetings reduce frustration for both dogs and humans.

Mental stimulation is just as important as physical exercise — training actually helps tire dogs out in a healthy way.

3. Socialization Is a Form of Love

Socialization isn't just about meeting other dogs — it's about learning how to exist calmly in the world.

Positive experiences with people, sounds, environments, and other dogs build confident pups.

Safe, supervised environments are key — one bad interaction can set a dog back.

Dogs love going to Dogtopia and they always have a full calendar of events.

For more information, please visit dogtopia.com/midvale.