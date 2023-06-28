Born Primitive was founded in 2014 by former Navy SEAL Lieutenant Bear Handlon and his co-founder Mallory Riley out of a passion for Olympic weightlifting and Cross Fit.

The patriot-inspired brand offers more than 1,200 products of athletic and lifestyle apparel for men and women in multiple sizes.

Jenny talked with Bear, who told her the company began out of a garage with one product.

Now, because of its brand pillars: born patriotic, born relentless, and born serving, it has grown into a $100-million e-commerce enterprise that donates millions back to charity, small businesses and others in need.

From within the brand, its inspiration is drawn from the military veterans, spouses and former first responders that make up over half of Born Primitive employees.

It's also veteran owned and operated and has a new Patriotic Collection available now, so you can show your patriotic style this 4th of July.

To see the styles and place your order, please visit: bornprimitive.com.