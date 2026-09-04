Show your support for first responders in Utah at the 20th Annual "Fire Ride"

Join fellow motorcycle riders for the annual Fire Ride to remember fallen firefighters and support the American Fallen Firefighters Memorial (AFFM).

Each year over 1,000 riders come together for the police-escorted ride from Sandy to Ogden.

It kicks off at 9am at the South Valley Harley-Davidson, 8886 S. Sandy Parkway Drive on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

Riders will arrive at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Ogden between noon and 1pm, where participants will gather to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Every year people line the route to show support, so even if you don't own a bike, you can pay respects!

You can learn more at utahharley.com.

