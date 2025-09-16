Shriners Children's is celebrating 100 years of service to children in our community

Shriners Children's Salt Lake City is celebrating an historic 100 years of service to children and families in our community.

That includes five-year-old Charlee who was referred to Shriners Children's after experiencing delays in walking, sitting, standing and rolling over.

Soon after, her mom Erin-Liegh says she was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy.

For her family, choosing Shriners was an easy decision. Erin-Leigh says, "From our very first appointment, we felt cared for and part of something bigger. Shriners is so incredibly special to us."

Charlee had her family have taken part in the Walk for Love every year since 2022.

"If you're at the event this year, you'll probably be able to spot Charlee confidently cruising through the zoo with her walker, a big smile on her face, surrounded by family cheering her on," says her mom.

The 1-mile Walk for Love is at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Get ready to walk, roll or stroll through the zoo to celebrate and benefit patients right here in Salt Lake City.

You can also participate in a Virtual Walk for Love from the convenience of your neighborhood.

Support Shriner by making a donation at walkforloveslc.org. The process is fast, easy and secure. You can be sure your gift will benefit a great cause.

Year after year, Big O Tires gives back to Shriners Childrem's Salt Lake City to help support their efforts in serving the community and they are the presenting sponsor at this year's Walk for Love.

Big O Tires knows it's not just about making sure everyone has the safest tires or the best brakes, it's also about supporting those in the community who do their part to keep people safe.

Big O Tires is your one-stop shop before your next outdoor adventure and also offers a wide range of FREE services to give you peace of mind. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can schedule an appointment online or over the phone. Visit Bigotires.com to find a location near you.