Sip & Savor Premier Dine Around and Festival is going on now

Sip & Savor is a six-week Dine-Around featuring 35+ local restaurants and bars where diners can explore exclusive prix fixe menus and special dishes.

It's going on now through Sunday, October 11, 2026 when there will be a festival at Log Haven.

Diners can use a digital or print passport to explore local eateries and watering holes, all while supporting local and small business owners.

One of those participating is La Casa del Tamal, which started as a side hustle of preparing tamales at home, and now has a restaurant.

CEO Andres Sanchez says they will offer several favorite menu items for the Sip & Savor including tamales, birria tacos, mocajete and ceviche de atun.

The festival is being sponsored by Millcreek City Lifestyle and Wasteless Solutions.

CEO of Millcreek City Lifestyle, Julie Janke, says they're hoping to raise $20,000 for critical food-rescue refrigeration units.

You can learn more at sipandsavormillcreek.com.