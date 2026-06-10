You can sip your way to summer wellness with these three recipes using Sunsweet that Ashley Hawk made on the show today.

PlumGood Lime Sparkling Mocktail



Ingredients

1 cup chilled Sunsweet PlumGood sparkling water

1/2 fresh lime (juiced) or 1–2 Tbsp lime juice

Ice

Optional: lime slices, frozen berries, or mint leaves for garnish

Smart and Slender Breakfast Smoothie

A quick, nutrient-packed breakfast smoothie made with fruit, yogurt, and plum juice for natural sweetness and added fiber.

Ingredients



1/2 cup frozen raspberries

2/3 cup Sunsweet PlumSmart Light Plum Juice

1/3 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp protein powder

2 tsp honey (or 1 packet sugar substitute)

5 ice cubes

Instructions

1. Add raspberries, plum juice, Greek yogurt, protein powder, and honey to a blender.

2. Blend until fully combined and smooth.

3. Add ice cubes and blend again until smooth and creamy.

4. Pour into a glass and serve immediately.



Plum Berry Popsicles

Ingredients



2 cups Sunsweet PlumGood juice (or any plum juice you're using)

1 to 1 1/2 cups frozen mixed berries (or frozen strawberries/blueberries/raspberries)

1–2 tsp honey or maple syrup (optional, depending on sweetness preference)

1 tsp lemon juice (optional, brightens flavor)

Instructions

1. Place the frozen berries evenly into popsicle molds (about halfway to 3/4 full depending on how "chunky" you want them).

2. In a measuring cup or bowl, stir together plum juice, honey (if using), and lemon juice.

3. Pour the juice mixture over the berries in each mold.

4. Insert sticks.

5. Freeze for at least 4–6 hours, or overnight for best results.

6. To release, run the molds under warm water for 10–15 seconds and gently remove.

You can find Sunsweet at Lucky's or visit Sunsweet.com to learn more.