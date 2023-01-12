Ski Boots that Keep You Comfortable and In Control are Crucial

Having ski boots that will keep you comfortable and in control all season is crucial.

Brian Potempa, owner, and operator of The Ski Shoe, has over 25 years of boot fitting knowledge and uses a unique technology called BioMoto for custom ski boot fittings that are superior to other alternatives.

BioMoto is a body motion capturing company that analyzes how and why the body moves.

Brian joined Jenny on set to show us what a fitting is like.

The Ski Shoe is located in Park City and you can learn more at theskishoe.com.

