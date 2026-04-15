SLC Women! You can take home a pair of Democracy jeans - completely free!

Ladies in SLC — you can take home a pair of democracy jeans completely free!

Democracy is having an "Ab"Solute Confidence Pop-Up/Try-On Event where they will be giving away 1,000 FREE pairs of jeans to women in the community.

This is not a retail event — nothing is being sold. It will be a fun, high-energy experience where guests will get a personalized fitting from a "Jean Whisperer" and enjoy music, and take home a free pair of jeans.

Democracy is a women-led denim brand built on the idea of "Curve Equality". Their jeans are designed to fit a real woman's body, not the other way around.

The jeans feature Ab-solution® technology—a combination of stretch denim, a no-gap waistband, and mesh panels designed to mold, hold, and flatter.

The pubic pop-up is Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026 from 1-4pm each day at Lila Studio, 967 East 2100 South in Sugar House.

If you're interested in attending please RSVP here.

Guests are encouraged to bring a pre-loved pair of jeans to donate, which will go to help women in need in the local community and being supported by the good work being done by Fight Against Violence.

There's also a teachers-only "Afterschool Special" on Friday, April 17, 2026 from 3-6pm to celebrate educators.

You can learn more at democracyclothing.com.

Democracy Clothing is giving away one $250 shopping spree, plus a skip-the-line pass for you and a friend at the Democracy Clothing event on Saturday, April 18, or Sunday, April 19. Click here to enter for your chance to win!