Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares 2 recipes for fall football-watching parties

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipes for Easy Queso Blanco and Chopped Cheese Sandwich.

Easy Queso Blanco

Ingredients

1 lb. sliced white American cheese, torn

2/3 c. evaporated or whole milk

2 tbsp. butter

10 oz. can Ro-tel tomatoes

4 oz. can diced green chiles

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. kosher salt

Chopped cilantro to garnish

Directions



Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the butter and once melted, add the tomatoes, chiles, and garlic.Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring often. Add in the milk, cumin, onion powder, salt, and torn cheese slices.Use a whisk or spatula to constantly mix until the cheese is melted in and the queso is smooth. Keep over low heat or transfer to a small crockpot to keep warm while serving with your favorite chips.Garnish with chopped cilantro.Enjoy!

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs. ground beef

4 tbsp. butter, softened

4 hoagie rolls, sliced in half lengthwise

Kosher salt and pepper as needed

1 small sweet onion, diced

8 slices American cheese

Mayo and ketchup as needed

Shredded iceberg lettuce as needed

Sliced tomato as needed

Directions



Add the onions to a saute pan over medium high heat with a little bit of oil.Cook 7-10 minutes stirring often until they start to caramelize.Sprinkle on a bit of salt and pepper and set aside. Divide the meat into 4 portions then form them into oval shaped patties about a half inch thick.Season them with the salt and pepper and set aside.Heat a large griddle pan or electric griddle on medium high heat. Butter each half of the hoagie rolls and place them cut side down on the griddle pan or electric griddle.Cook them until they are toasted.Set aside. Add the patties to the grill and cook for 4-5 minutes on the first side without flipping to get some good caramelization.Flip and cook 1-2 minutes.Use your spatula to cut the patties into chunks.Add some onion to the meat and mix it up well.Separate the mixture back into 4 portions. Turn the heat off and add two slices of American cheese on each portion and allow the cheese to melt.Slather ketchup and mustard on the hoagie rolls.Place the meat mixture on top followed by some shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes.Wrap the sandwiches in foil.Cut in half and serve.Enjoy!

