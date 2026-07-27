Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for Chipotle Cheddar Corn Chowder with Steak-Cut Bacon

Chipotle Cheddar Corn Chowder with Steak-Cut Bacon by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

Chowder



8 slices Smith's Steak-Cut Bacon, diced

1 large leek, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

6 ears fresh corn, kernels removed

1 1/2 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, diced

4 cups chicken broth

1 chipotle pepper in adobo, minced

1 tsp adobo sauce

1 cup half-and-half

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish



Reserved steak-cut bacon

1 cup reserved corn kernels

1 tbsp butter

Green onions, sliced

Extra sharp cheddar cheese



Directions

1. Cook the steak-cut bacon in a large Dutch oven until rendered and lightly crisp. Remove and reserve. Leave about 2 tablespoons bacon fat in the pot.

2. Add the leeks and garlic. Cook 3–4 minutes until softened.

3. Reserve 1 cup corn kernels for garnish. Add remaining corn, potatoes, chipotle pepper, and adobo sauce to the pot. Cook 2 minutes.

4. Pour in chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Cook 15–20 minutes until potatoes are tender.

5. Transfer about 2 cups of the soup to a blender and blend until smooth. Return to the pot.

6. Stir in half-and-half and cheddar cheese. Heat gently until cheese is melted. Do not boil.

7. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

8. Meanwhile, sauté the reserved corn kernels in butter until lightly browned.

9. Stir half the bacon into the chowder and reserve the remainder for garnish.

10. Serve topped with charred corn, steak-cut bacon, green onions, and extra cheddar.

Chef Jeff Tips

Use fresh summer corn whenever possible for the sweetest flavor.

Blending a portion of the soup creates a creamy chowder without adding flour.

Steak-cut bacon provides bigger, meatier bites and holds up beautifully as a garnish.

The chipotle should add smoky flavor, not overwhelming heat.

Find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

