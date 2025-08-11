Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's recipe for Cheesy Corn Wontons with Two Sauces

(The Place Advertiser) - Chef Jeff from Smith's shares a recipe for Cheesy Corn Wontons with Two Sauces.
For the Wontons:
2 c. fresh corn

  • 1/2 c. mayo
  • 1 1/2 c. shredded mozzarella
  • 1/4 c. chopped basil
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 25 wonton wrappers
  • Oil for frying

For Sauce 1:

  • 1/2 c. soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 Tbsp. minced ginger
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
  • 1 green onion, chopped

For Sauce 2:

  • 1/2 c. sweet chili sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. ketchup
  • 1/4 c mango nectar

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine the corn, mayo, mozzarella, basil, green onion, honey, and soy sauce. Stir to combine.

2. Make each sauce by combining their ingredients in bowls and stirring to combine. Set each aside.

3. Assemble the wontons by adding a rounded teaspoon onto each wrapper. Brush the edges with a little water and then fold them over and press to seal the edges. Continue until all the wontons are made.

4. Add 2 inches of oil to a skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil reaches 350, or test it with the edge of a wonton which sizzles. Cook the wontons 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Drain on paper towels.

5. Serve warm with the sauces. Enjoy!

For more recipe please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com

