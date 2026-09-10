Smith's Chef Jeff's Creamy Coconut Lime Salmon is pan-seared salmon with a silky coconut-lime pan sauce served over buttery garlic rice. Bright, balanced and weeknight-friendly.

Ingredients

Salmon

4 center-cut salmon fillets (6 oz each), skin on

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

Coconut Lime Sauce

1 Tbsp butter

1 shallot, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp grated fresh ginger

½ cup chicken broth

1 (13.5 oz) can full-fat coconut milk

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp brown sugar

Zest of 1 lime, divided

Juice of 1 lime

1 Tbsp cold butter

Garlic Rice

3 cups cooked jasmine rice

2 Tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Tbsp sliced green onions

Directions

1. Season the salmon with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

2. Sear flesh-side down until golden, flip and finish cooking. Remove and keep warm.

3. Cook shallot in butter, then add garlic and ginger.

4. Stir in broth, coconut milk, soy, fish sauce and brown sugar; simmer until slightly thickened.

5. Prepare the garlic rice by sautéing the garlic in butter, then stirring in the cooked rice and seasoning lightly.

6. Remove the sauce from the heat, stir in lime juice and cold butter until glossy.

7. Serve over the garlic rice and finish with lime zest and green onions.

Chef Jeff Tips

Keeping the skin on helps hold the salmon together.

Add the lime juice off the heat for the brightest flavor.

The brown sugar balances the lime and fish sauce without making the sauce sweet.

Get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.