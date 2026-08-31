Smith's Chef Jeff's Marry Me Chicken Meatballs & Crispy Gnocchi

Ingredients

Chicken Meatballs



1 lb ground chicken

1 large egg

⅓ cup panko breadcrumbs

1½ Tbsp whole milk

⅓ cup finely grated Parmesan

1 clove garlic, grated

1½ Tbsp finely minced shallot

1½ Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

¾ tsp Italian seasoning

¾ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Crispy Gnocchi & Sauce



1 (16 oz) package shelf-stable potato gnocchi

2 Tbsp butter, divided

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 shallots, finely diced

6 cloves garlic, minced

⅔ cup chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

¼ cup dry sherry

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for garnish

2 tsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ tsp black pepper, plus more to taste

2 cups baby spinach

½ cup chopped fresh basil

Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)

Directions

1. Combine the panko and milk in a bowl and let stand 2–3 minutes. Stir in the egg, Parmesan, garlic, shallot, parsley, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Gently fold in the ground chicken just until combined. Form into 14–16 meatballs.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon butter and the olive oil in a large skillet. Brown the meatballs on all sides until nearly cooked through. Remove to a plate.

3. Add the remaining butter and pan-sear the gnocchi (do not boil) until golden and crispy on several sides. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.

4. Add the shallot to the skillet and cook 2 minutes. Stir in the garlic and sun-dried tomatoes; cook 30 seconds. Deglaze with the dry sherry and reduce until nearly evaporated.

5. Stir in the chicken broth, heavy cream, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Simmer 4–6 minutes, then stir in the Parmesan until smooth.

6. Return the meatballs to the sauce and simmer until cooked through. Fold in the spinach until wilted, then stir in the fresh basil. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper.

7. Divide the crispy gnocchi among shallow bowls. Spoon the meatballs and creamy sauce over the gnocchi, allowing some sauce to run between them while keeping the crispy gnocchi visible.

8. Finish with freshly grated Parmesan, torn basil and cracked black pepper.

Chef Jeff Tips

Hydrating the panko with milk creates tender, juicy chicken meatballs.

Pan-searing the gnocchi instead of boiling gives it a crisp exterior and great texture.

Serve the sauce over the gnocchi rather than stirring it in to preserve the crispy finish.

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.