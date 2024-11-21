Smith's is your one-stop-shop for everything you need for your Thanksgiving table

Smith's is your one-stop-shop for Thanksgiving!

Allison Croghan went shopping at Smith's Marketplace in Bountiful and found out that they are making it easy to pick up the turkey and all the fixins'.

The Kroger brand frozen turkeys are on sale for 69 cents a pound with your card. Remember, you'll want to thaw those birds out in time to bake them on Thanksgiving.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson says he thawed his turkey in brine overnight. Then, a pro tip from Chef Jeff: let it rest for 30 minutes after it's cooked to 160 degrees before slicing.

But, be sure you slice it while it's warm, starting by separating the thigh and leg from the breast.

Then, Chef Jeff says to slice the entire breast off, before making individual slices.

Smith's Public Affairs Manager Tina Murray says in addition to a sale on turkeys, their yams and sweet potatoes are on sale through Thanksgiving as well.

And, to make it easy, you can pick up those marshmallows right by the veggies.

What would Thanksgiving be without the pie? Smith's has you covered with all varieties in full size and half size pies.

Smith's will be open on Thanksgiving, but only until 2pm.

You can find more information at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

